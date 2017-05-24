FilmDoo acquires VoD rights to Raya Martin's back catalogue

EXCLUSIVE: How To Disappear Completely and Now Showing included in deal.

UK-based streaming platform FilmDoo has acquired global VoD rights to the back catalogue of Filipino filmmaker Raya Martin.

The non-exclusive deal was negotiated with producer Arleen Cuevas of Manila-based Cinematografica Films. FilmDoo is also in talks with Cuevas about acquiring the back catalogue of Adolfo Alix Jr., another leading indie filmmaker from the Philippines.

Martin titles acquired by FilmDoo include How To Disappear Completely (2013), Next Attraction (2008), Now Showing [pictured] (2008), Autohystoria (2007), A Short Film About The Indio Nacional (2005) and documentary The Island At The End Of The World (2005).

Now Showing premiered in Cannes Director’s Fortnight in 2008 and How To Disappear Completely premiered at Locarno.

FilmDoo has also acquired VoD rights to Martin’s Buenas Noches Espana (2011) for Southeast Asia and for the Philippines only to Independencia (2009), which premiered in Cannes Un Certain Regard in 2013.

Martin said: “I’m excited to partner with FilmDoo to showcase Filipino talent.”

FilmDoo co-founder Weerada Sucharitkul commented: “As part of our mission to make more films from Southeast Asia available globally, we’re really excited to be welcoming Raya Martin’s visions to the FilmDoo stable. With such a wealth of exciting filmmakers coming from the Philippines, we look forward to developing a platform to showcase them.”

FilmDoo recently opened an office in Paris as part of French Tech Ticket – a one-year programme funded by the French government to help tech-related companies set up and develop their projects in France.