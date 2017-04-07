Filming begins on 'Collateral' starring Carey Mulligan, Billie Piper and John Simm

Trio set to appear in BBC Two thriller from renowned playwright David Hare.

Filming has begun on BBC Two mini-series Collateral, starring Carey Mulligan and written by renowned playwright David Hare.

The Oscar-nominated actress is joined in the cast by John Simm, Nicola Walker and Billie Piper.

SJ Clarkson (Love Nina, Toast) will direct the four-part drama, which started shooting this week.

Hare is writing the script and producing, alongside Clarkson, Lucy Richer for the BBC and George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge.

The series was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, and is co-produced by The Forge and Netflix.

Set in present day London, the plot revolves around the repercussions surrounding the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man.

Mulligan plays the detective inspector investigating the crime, Simm is a politician embroiled in a scandal and Piper his unpredictable ex-girlfriend.

Hare’s stage work includes Plenty and Skylight. He also received Oscar nominations for writing The Hours and The Reader.

He said: “I’ve been writing drama for the BBC since 1973, but this is my first original series. I’m thrilled that it has such a stunningly gifted cast.”

Wenger added: “Collateral is a highly imaginative, thought-provoking and utterly contemporary state of the nation thriller written by Britain’s foremost political dramatist. It is a great honour to welcome Sir David Hare back to the BBC and to be working with both he and The Forge on this outstanding piece of original work.”