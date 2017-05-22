FilmSharks sells 'My Love Or My Passion' to BVI for LatAm

EXCLUSIVE: Buena Vista International picks up Adrian Suar-starring comedy.

Buena Vista International (BVI) has picked up Latin American rights to comedy superstar Adrian Suar’s My Love Or My Passion (El Futbol O Yo) and plans its widest release of the year in August.

FilmSharks brokered the deal on the Patagonik comedy and BVI is planning its widest release so far this year for the film across the region in mid-August.

My Love Or My Passion centres on a football-mad husband and father who tries to control his obsession and win back his family. Julieta Díaz also stars.

Marcos Carnevale directs My Love Or My Passion, currently in post, and joined Suar in co-writing the screenplay.

Suar’s credits include I Married A Dumbass and 2 + 2.