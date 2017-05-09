Four projects selected for Los Cabos Goes To Cannes

Mexican showcase to take place on May 21.

Four projects will participate in Los Cabos Goes To Cannes, the second partnership between the Marché du Film and the Los Cabos International Film Festival.

The showcase of Mexican films takes place on May 21 at the Palais in Room K and exposes the projects and their filmmakers to producers, sales agents, film funds and festival programmers, among others.

Sex Panchitos Punk is a documentary about prisoners eager to start a new life directed by Gustavo Gamou and produced by Chantal Elise Guedy and Tatiana Graullera.

The Second Coming (El Segundo Advenimiento) is a documentary by Miguel Calderón and produced by Graullera. It centres on three falconers who rely on their birds to survive the harsh reality of life.

My Brother (Mi Hermano) from Cinematrópodos, Pimienta Films, and Gavilan Cine follows two orphaned boys from Russia adopted by an unmarried woman.

Alana Simões directs and Nicolás Celis serves as producer alongside Sebastián Celis, Alana Simões, and Alejandro Durán.

Yesterday Wonder I Was (Ayer Maravilla Fui) from UnMundo is directed by Gabriel Mariño and produced by Gabriela Gavica, Gabriel Mariño, and Isaac Montecillo.

The story follows a soul in Mexico City as it moves through bodies in search of true love.

The producers will screen a segment of each film and take questions at the end of the session.