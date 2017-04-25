Fox Searchlight to release Wes Anderson's 'Isle Of Dogs'

The film is Anderson’s second animated feature after Fantastic Mr Fox.

Fox Searchlight will release Isle Of Dogs on April 20, 2018.

The film marks Wes Anderson’s follow-up to The Grand Budapest Hotel, which Searchlight also distributed worldwide.

Tilda Swinton lends her voice talents to the project alongside Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Live Schreiber, Jeff Goldblum, and Yoko Ono.

Isle Of Dogs also features Kunichi Nomura, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Akira Ito, F Murray Abraham, Yojiro Noda, Frank Wood, Koyo Rankin, and Akira Takayama.

Scott Rudin, Indian Paintbrush founder Steven Rales, and Jeremy Dawson serve as producers alongside Anderson.

Isle Of Dogs, which has been in production in London, is Anderson’s second animated feature after Fantastic Mr Fox in 2009.

This will be Anderson’s fifth collaboration with Indian Paintbrush and its fourth with Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox after The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr Fox and The Darjeeling Limited.