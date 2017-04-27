FSC bulks up Hot Docs slate with 'Forbidden Games', 'This Cold Life'

EXCLUSIVE:Both documentaries to receive world premieres in Canada.

Film Sales Company president Andrew Herwitz has added two films to his Hot Docs slate as the festival gets underway in Toronto.

Adam Drake and Jon Carey directed Forbidden Games, which centres on the life of Justin Fashanu, the talented and first openly gay British footballer who rose to fame in the 1980s.

Unlike his brother and fellow professional John, who learned how to navigate the media and thrived, Justin Fashanu’s life was marked by struggle and ended in tragedy.

This Cold Life by Darren Mann focuses on Longyearben, the northernmost town in the world, where inhabitants must rally together in the face of environmental changes.

Herwitz holds worldwide rights to both films.

As previously reported, the Film Sales Company will premiere 32 Pills at Hot Docs, as well as SXSW selection Spettacolo, which Herwitz just licensed to Grasshopper Film for the US, and Berlinale premiere Chavela, which Music Box will distribute in the US.

Meanwhile, Herwitz reports bidding on Tribeca selections Frank Serpico and Dare to Be Different.

Hot Docs runs from April 27-May 7.