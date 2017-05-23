'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju readies 'Twin' series

TrustNordisk, Nordisk Film launch Norwegian TV project.

TrustNordisk, Nordisk Film Production and Nordisk Film Distribution are teaming on Norwegian TV-series Twin, created by Kristofer Hivju from Game Of Thrones and Kristoffer Metcalfe.

TrustNordisk will handle all international sales on the project, which will also star Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO fantasy smash.

The Norwegian-set drama centres on a surfer bum who has to assume his successful brother Adam’s identity after Adam’s wife accidentally kills him. Further cast will be announced.

Gisle Norman Melhus is also a writer on the show.

“Twin is a dream project for TrustNordisk and a great example of the possibilities that lie ahead, when the right talent is combined with a great production team,” TrustNordisk CEO Rikke Ennis said.

“The project was highly anticipated at [Paris-based TV festival] Series Mania and we are convinced that it will be sold worldwide.”

Tomas Radoor from Nordisk Film Production added: “We are beyond excited to present Twin as one of our first major productions in Nordisk Film Series. This series has a rare quality of combining elements from the classic drama with the style of an ultra-modern thriller and an interesting setting. With such a strong creative team we are confident, that this is something new and unique in the making.”

Producers are Sigurd Mikal Karoliussen for Nordisk Film Production in co-production with Storyline NOR and Moskus Film, for commissioning channel NRK, with development support from The Norwegian Film Institute and Filmfond Nord.

Vegard Stenberg Eriksen, Aage Aaberge, Tomas Radoor and Henrik Zein serve as executive producers.