'Gogglebox', 'Foyle's War' producers head to Séries Mania co-pro forum

France TV event selects 16 projects from Keshet, Haut et Court and Studio Lambert.

Paris-based TV festival Séries Mania has unveiled the 16 projects that will participate in the 2017 edition of its co-production forum (April 18-21).

The selection includes Girl On A Wire from UK outfit Studio Lambert, creators of hit Channel4 series Gogglebox [pictured].

Another participating UK production will be Dead Meet from Eleventh Hour Films, the outfit behind recent series of period drama Foyle’s War.

Further companies bringing projects to the market include Endemol Shine Italy, Haut et Court TV, Lemming Film, and Keshet International.

Expanding from three to four days this year, the Séries Mania selection team received 300 projects from 39 countries.

Featuring conferences, presentations, panels and networking events, the pitching forum aims to help the project teams meet finance partners through co-production deals and presale agreements.

The five industry figures on this year’s jury are: Francesca Orsi, co-head of drama, HBO; Thomas Bourguignon, producer, KWAI; Piv Bernth, head of drama, DR; Henrik Pabst, managing director, Red Arrow International; and Pilar Perez Roel, head of acquisitions, DCD Rights.

They will select one project which will receive a grant of €50,000 towards development finance.

“This year, with the reputation of the Séries Mania co-production forum getting bigger and bigger, we are expecting over 500 international TV series executives to be on hand for this must-attend event. Our informal, yet business focused, friendly environment is the perfect blend for today’s busy executives,” commented Séries Mania founder Laurence Herszberg.