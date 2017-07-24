'Goran', 'Quit Staring At My Plate' win top awards at Kosovo's PriFest

Prize winners revealed from 9th edition of festival.

Croatian thriller Goran has won the best film award at the 9th edition of Kosovo’s Pristina Film Festival (PriFest, July 13-20).

The film was produced by Danijel Pek and written by Norwegian writer Gjermund Gisvold. Director Nevio Marasevic was also given a special mention in the best director category.

Croatian filmmaker Hana Jusic won the best director award for Croatia-Denmark production Quit Staring at my Plate, while the film’s star Mia Petricevic was presented with the best actress prize.

Best actor went to Caner Cindoruk, who won for his role in Turkish drama Ember (Kor). The film was written and directed by Turkish filmmaker Zeki Demirkubuz, his 11th feature.

The 2017 edition of the event was the largest so far, with more than 80 films screened.

Elsewhere, Crash writer-director Paul Haggis attended this year’s festival to receive an honorary award for his service to word cinema.

Best European film was given to Mellow Mud, a Latvian picture directed by Renars Vimba. Mellow Mud was also handed the media jury award, which is awarded by journalists in the area.

Actress Adriana Matoshi won the international achievement of a Kosovan filmmaker award, while the special jury prize went to Chronicles Of Melanie, a Latvia-Czech Republic-Finland co-production directed by Viestur Kairish.

Th best documentary prize, new in 2017, went to Georgian feature See You In Chechnya. The film was directed by Alexander Kvatatashidze, his feature debut.

On the industry side, the best pitch prize went to Sirin, by Montenegro director Senad Sahmanovic.

Full list of winners: