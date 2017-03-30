Grasshopper Film acquires Sundance winner 'Last Men In Aleppo'

Breaking Glass, O-Scope, Big World Pictures, Factory 25 also cut deals.

Grasshopper has pounced on US rights to Feras Fayyad’s documentary and recent Sundance world premiere Last Men In Aleppo.

The film, co-directed by Steen Johannesen, won the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize in Park City and went on to open CPH:DOX, where it won the DOX: AWARD.

The filmmakers followed rescue workers The White Helmets from September 2015 to autumn 2016 as they help citizens during the Battle of Aleppo.

Larm Film and the Aleppo Media Center produced in co-production with Kloos & Co Medien with support from the Danish Film Institute & DR and IMR.

Grasshopper plans to release the film theatrically in May followed by VOD release. POV holds US broadcast rights. Cinetic represented the filmmakers.