Gunpowder & Sky Distribution picks up 'Little Boxes'

Separately, Films We Like has acquired Daniel Warth’s Slamdance award-winner Dim The Fluorescents.

Gunpowder & Sky Distribution has acquired US rights and set a theatrical release for April 14.

Rob Meyer directed Little Boxes from a screenplay by Annie J. Howell. Melanie Lynskey, Nelsan Ellis, Armani Jackson, Oona Laurence and Janeane Garofalo star in the story of an interracial family that struggles to adjust when they move from New York City to a small, predominately white town in Washington State. The film premiered at Tribeca 2016.

“Little Boxes is as heartwarming as it is timely,” said Gunpowder & Sky Distribution’s Jake Hanly. “Rob unpacked a very complex issue in a way any audience can understand and relate to.”

Meyer said: “It’s a thrill and an honour to team up with Gunpowder & Sky Distribution for the theatrical and VOD release. They distribute the kind of movies that I want to watch.”

Producer Jared Ian Goldman added: “The Gunpowder & Sky team love the heart, humour and commentary of Little Boxes as much as those of us who made it. They understand the timeliness and nuance to the mix-ups, misunderstandings, and stereotyping that the story utilises so successfully.”

Ken H. Keller produced with Caron Rudner, La La Land’s Jordan Horowitz, and Goldman, who also produced Jeff Nichols’ Loving. Executive producers are Cary Joji Fukunaga, Wyatt Gatling, Marc H. Simon, Gary Gilbert and Rose Troche.

Gunpowder & Sky Distribution negotiated with UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.