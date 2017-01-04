'Hell Or High Water', 'Deadpool' score WGA nominations

Writers of Hell or High Water, La La Land, Arrival and Deadpool are among the nominees for this year’s Writers Guild Awards.

Writers of Hell or High Water (pictured), La La Land, Arrival and Deadpool are among the nominees for this year’s Writers Guild Awards, set to be presented at ceremonies hosted by the West and East branches of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Feb 19.

Also nominated in the WGA’s original screenplay category are the writers of Loving, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight. Fences, Hidden Figures and Nocturnal Animals produced the other nominations in the adapted screenplay category.

Documentary nominations went to Author: The JT Leroy Story, Command And Control and Zero Days, while dramatic TV series getting nods were The Americans, Better Call Saul, Game Of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld.

Full list of feature nominees and selected TV nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water Taylor Sheridan

La La Land Damien Chazelle

Loving Jeff Nichols

Manchester By The Sea Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell McCraney

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival Eric Heisserer

Deadpool Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick

Fences August Wilson

Hidden Figures Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Nocturnal Animals Tom Ford

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Author: The JT LeRoy Story Jeff Feuerzeig

Command And Control Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearleand Kim Roberts

Zero Days Alex Gibney

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson

Better Call Saul Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Jonathan Glatzer, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith

Game Of Thrones David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, Dave Hill, D.B. Weiss

Stranger Things Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Karl Gajdusek, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock

Westworld Ed Brubaker, Bridget Carpenter; Dan Dietz, Karl Gajdusek, Halley Gross; Lisa Joy; Katherine Lingenfelter, Dominic Mitchell, Jonathan Nolan, Roberto Patino, Daniel T. Thomsen, Charles Yu

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms

Silicon Valley Megan Amram, Alec Berg, Donick Cary, Adam Countee, Jonathan Dotan, Mike Judge, Carrie Kemper, John Levenstein, Dan Lyons, Carson Mell, Dan O’Keefe, Clay Tarver, Ron Weiner

Transparent Arabella Anderson, Bridget Bedard, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, Jessi Klein, Stephanie Kornick, Ethan Kuperberg, Ali Liebegott, Our Lady J, Faith Soloway, Jill Soloway

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Emily Altman, Robert Carlock, Azie Mira Dungey, Tina Fey, Lauren Gurganous, Sam Means, Dylan Morgan, Marlena Rodriguez, Dan Rubin, Meredith Scardino, Josh Siegal, Allison Silverman, Leila Strachan

Veep Rachel Axler, Sean Gray, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren, David Mandel, Jim Margolis, Lew Morton, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Alexis Wilkinson

NEW SERIES

Atlanta Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms

Better Things Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., Cindy Chupack, Gina Fattore

Stranger Things Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Karl Gajdusek, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock

This Is Us Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Bekah Brunstetter, Dan Fogelman, Vera Herbert, Joe Lawson, Kay Oyegun, Aurin Squire, K.J. Steinberg, Donald Todd

Westworld Ed Brubaker, Bridget Carpenter, Dan Dietz, Karl Gajdusek, Halley Gross, Lisa Joy, Katherine Lingenfelter, Dominic Mitchell, Jonathan Nolan, Roberto Patino, Daniel T. Thomsen, Charles Yu

LONG FORM ORIGINAL

American Crime Julie Hébert, Sonay Hoffman, Keith Huff, Stacy A. Littlejohn, Kirk A. Moore, Davy Perez, Diana Son

Confirmation Susannah Grant

Harley And The Davidsons Seth Fisher, Nick Schenk, Evan Wright

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le Dianne Houston

LONG FORM ADAPTED

11.22.63 Bridget Carpenter, Brigitte Hales, Joe Henderson, Brian Nelson, Quinton Peeples

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky

Madoff Ben Robbins

The Night Of Richard Price, Steve Zaillian

Roots Lawrence Konner, Alison McDonald, Charles Murray, Mark Rosenthal