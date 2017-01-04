'Hell Or High Water', 'Deadpool' score WGA nominations
Writers of Hell or High Water, La La Land, Arrival and Deadpool are among the nominees for this year’s Writers Guild Awards.
Also nominated in the WGA’s original screenplay category are the writers of Loving, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight. Fences, Hidden Figures and Nocturnal Animals produced the other nominations in the adapted screenplay category.
Documentary nominations went to Author: The JT Leroy Story, Command And Control and Zero Days, while dramatic TV series getting nods were The Americans, Better Call Saul, Game Of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld.
Full list of feature nominees and selected TV nominees:
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water Taylor Sheridan
La La Land Damien Chazelle
Loving Jeff Nichols
Manchester By The Sea Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell McCraney
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival Eric Heisserer
Deadpool Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick
Fences August Wilson
Hidden Figures Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Nocturnal Animals Tom Ford
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Author: The JT LeRoy Story Jeff Feuerzeig
Command And Control Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearleand Kim Roberts
Zero Days Alex Gibney
DRAMA SERIES
The Americans Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson
Better Call Saul Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Jonathan Glatzer, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith
Game Of Thrones David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, Dave Hill, D.B. Weiss
Stranger Things Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Karl Gajdusek, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock
Westworld Ed Brubaker, Bridget Carpenter; Dan Dietz, Karl Gajdusek, Halley Gross; Lisa Joy; Katherine Lingenfelter, Dominic Mitchell, Jonathan Nolan, Roberto Patino, Daniel T. Thomsen, Charles Yu
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms
Silicon Valley Megan Amram, Alec Berg, Donick Cary, Adam Countee, Jonathan Dotan, Mike Judge, Carrie Kemper, John Levenstein, Dan Lyons, Carson Mell, Dan O’Keefe, Clay Tarver, Ron Weiner
Transparent Arabella Anderson, Bridget Bedard, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, Jessi Klein, Stephanie Kornick, Ethan Kuperberg, Ali Liebegott, Our Lady J, Faith Soloway, Jill Soloway
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Emily Altman, Robert Carlock, Azie Mira Dungey, Tina Fey, Lauren Gurganous, Sam Means, Dylan Morgan, Marlena Rodriguez, Dan Rubin, Meredith Scardino, Josh Siegal, Allison Silverman, Leila Strachan
Veep Rachel Axler, Sean Gray, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren, David Mandel, Jim Margolis, Lew Morton, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Alexis Wilkinson
NEW SERIES
Atlanta Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms
Better Things Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., Cindy Chupack, Gina Fattore
Stranger Things Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Karl Gajdusek, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock
This Is Us Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Bekah Brunstetter, Dan Fogelman, Vera Herbert, Joe Lawson, Kay Oyegun, Aurin Squire, K.J. Steinberg, Donald Todd
Westworld Ed Brubaker, Bridget Carpenter, Dan Dietz, Karl Gajdusek, Halley Gross, Lisa Joy, Katherine Lingenfelter, Dominic Mitchell, Jonathan Nolan, Roberto Patino, Daniel T. Thomsen, Charles Yu
LONG FORM ORIGINAL
American Crime Julie Hébert, Sonay Hoffman, Keith Huff, Stacy A. Littlejohn, Kirk A. Moore, Davy Perez, Diana Son
Confirmation Susannah Grant
Harley And The Davidsons Seth Fisher, Nick Schenk, Evan Wright
Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le Dianne Houston
LONG FORM ADAPTED
11.22.63 Bridget Carpenter, Brigitte Hales, Joe Henderson, Brian Nelson, Quinton Peeples
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky
Madoff Ben Robbins
The Night Of Richard Price, Steve Zaillian
Roots Lawrence Konner, Alison McDonald, Charles Murray, Mark Rosenthal
