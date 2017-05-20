Hishow takes animation 'Tall Tales' for China

Feature is based on French children’s book Droles De Petites Betes.

China’s Hishow Entertainment has acquired Chinese rights to animated feature Tall Tales, based on French children’s book Droles De Petites Betes.

Hishow also has exclusive merchandising rights to the film, which is produced by Europe’s PGS and ON Animation. The two companies previously produced French animation The Little Prince.

Antoon Krings created more than 200 insect characters for Droles De Petites Betes, which has sold more than 20 million copies around the world since 1994. He is directing the feature version with Arnaud Bouron.

The acquisition of the film forms part of Hishow’s strategy to work on the branding, merchandising and distribution of high-quality animation titles.

Earlier this year, the Beijing-based company distributed Gaumont animation Ballerina. The film secured a release slot over Chinese New Year, which is highly unusual for an imported film.