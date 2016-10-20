Horror streaming service Shudder launches in the UK

Upcoming exclusive titles include LFF title Dearest Sister and French series Beyond The Walls.

Horror streaming service Shudder, backed by AMC Networks, has launched in the UK and Ireland.

Curated by TIFF Midnight Madness programmer Colin Geddes and former Fangoria editor Sam Zimmerman, Shudder will host regular guest-curated seasons and offers new premieres and exclusive titles every month.

The launch selection includes more than 200 titles, 80% of which are not currently available on any other major streaming service.

Exclusive titles launching soon include Mattie Do’s Dearest Sister, which recently screened at the BFI London Film Festival, and French mini-series Beyond The Walls, which screened at this year’s Horror Channel FrightFest.

Sadako Vs Kayako, Rob Zombie’s 31, supernatural drama We Go On, Nathan Ambrosioni’s Therapy and Alex De La Iglesia’s Witching And Bitching are among the other exclusive titles set to come to Shudder in the UK and Ireland.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser and Hellraiser 2 will also soon be available for the first time ever on a streaming service.

Shudder costs £4.99 a month or £49.99 for a yearly membership.