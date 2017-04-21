Hulu, Neon strike output deal

First deal of its kind for new company launched by Tom Quinn, Tim League.

Hulu and Neon have signed a multi-year output deal that gives Hulu exclusive streaming rights to Neon films after theatrical release.

The deal follows Hulu’s pay-one window output deals with Annapurna Pictures, Magnolia Pictures and IFC Films for documentaries.

Neon released its first film, Colossal starring Anne Hathaway, on April 7, and recently launched a short film division, Neon shorts.

“This output deal represents a groundbreaking approach to building the most comprehensive and interactive platform dedicated to visionary cinema,” Quinn said. “Neon is thrilled to find a partner as innovative, collaborative, and as transparent as Hulu. It’s a perfect match.”

“Our partnership with Neon marks another big step forward in our commitment to offering a world-class collection of films to our subscribers,” Hulu senior vice-president and head of content Craig Erwich said.



“Neon has already acquired a highly-anticipated slate of films this year and we can’t wait to bring their titles from the theaters to the Hulu audience.”