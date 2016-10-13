ICM TV head Pippa Lambert joins WME

Former head of ICM Partners London TV team to take on senior television agent role.

Pippa Lambert has joined global entertainment agency, WME, where she will be a senior television agent focused on global television sales and packaging. She will report to WME | IMG partner Chris Rice, and will be relocating from London to Los Angeles in early 2017.

Lambert previously ran ICM Partners’ London TV department.

She has been part of several drama and comedy adaptations in the US including the stateside remake of Wilfred, starring Elijah Wood, which ran on FX for four seasons, and Secrets And Lies, starring Juliette Lewis and Ryan Phillippe, which is currently in its second season on ABC.

Before joining ICM Partners, Lambert worked in international distribution across sales, marketing and acquisitions of TV and film properties at All3Media International, Revolver Entertainment and TVF International.