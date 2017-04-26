IMAX strikes five theatre agreement with India’s PVR

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion set for release in IMAX on April 28.

Big screen exhibitor IMAX Corporation has signed a five-theatre agreement with Indian cinema chain PVR.

The deal will double PVR’s IMAX footprint to ten screens, which will be built in a combination of new and existing complexes and are expected to all be completed by the end of 2019.

PVR, which operates 126 cinemas in 50 cities, will now be IMAX’s largest partner in India.

IMAX has been busy expanding its India footprint, signing 10 theatre agreements since April 2016. The latest agreement will take the total number of IMAX theatres in the country to 26, with 11 currently open.

Upcoming IMAX releases in India include big budget fantasy sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion [pictured], which is out on April 28.

“India is becoming a very important market for us,” commented IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond, “We’ve been trying to develop the Indian market for 15 years, and now finally have the momentum to build out our brand nationwide and release Bollywood films.”