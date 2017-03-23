Industry reacts to London terror attack

J. K. Rowling, Edgar Wright, and Brie Larson are among industry to comment on Westminster attack.

In the wake of yesterday’s terror attack in Westminster, London, which left four dead and more than 40 injured, a number of UK and international industry have taken to social media to express condolences and other sentiments.

London-born actor Will Poulter posted a message of support on Twitter. See below or click here to view on mobile.

My thoughts are with everyone in London right now If youre reading this I hope you and your loved ones are safe and unharmed ❤🌍 — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) March 22, 2017

Fellow Londoner Asa Butterfied followed up an initial message of solidarity with this call for people to remain united against hate and violence.

It is division and racism that feed this hatred and violence. Do not give them what they want, show them we are better than that, together. — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) March 22, 2017

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson was another to express her support.

London, we love you. 💗 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 22, 2017

Hailee Steinfeld posted a similar reaction.

My heart is with you London. — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) March 22, 2017

J.K. Rowling added “We grieve, we fight on”.

A policeman died to protect parliamentary democracy. An MP fought to save his life. We grieve, we fight on. This is the country we live in. https://t.co/1YvxEJLvXN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 22, 2017

British actor Sam Claflin voiced his reaction to the events on Twitter.

I am shocked and saddened to learn of whats happened in London Utterly distraught for those affected

Stay Strong. Stay Safe Show Love — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) March 22, 2017

Beauty And The Beast actor Josh Gad said he was “horrified” and “heartbroken” in a social media post.

I am so horrified and heartbroken by the events in #london and #parliment. Please be safe everyone!!! — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 22, 2017

Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright added his thoughts.

All my thoughts to those affected in Westminster today. Love you London. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 22, 2017

Scottish actor Sam Heughan issued a message for Londoners to stay safe.

Stay safe London. X — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 22, 2017

British-American actress Lily Collins said that her “heart is with London”….

My heart is with London. So saddened by what happened today. Sending lots of love and light, always and forever #WeAreNotAfraid.... pic.twitter.com/AFGnq2EhWJ — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) March 23, 2017

…as did American actor Rob Lowe.