Industry reacts to London terror attack
J. K. Rowling, Edgar Wright, and Brie Larson are among industry to comment on Westminster attack.
In the wake of yesterday’s terror attack in Westminster, London, which left four dead and more than 40 injured, a number of UK and international industry have taken to social media to express condolences and other sentiments.
London-born actor Will Poulter posted a message of support on Twitter. See below or click here to view on mobile.
Fellow Londoner Asa Butterfied followed up an initial message of solidarity with this call for people to remain united against hate and violence.
Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson was another to express her support.
Hailee Steinfeld posted a similar reaction.
J.K. Rowling added “We grieve, we fight on”.
British actor Sam Claflin voiced his reaction to the events on Twitter.
Beauty And The Beast actor Josh Gad said he was “horrified” and “heartbroken” in a social media post.
Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright added his thoughts.
Scottish actor Sam Heughan issued a message for Londoners to stay safe.
British-American actress Lily Collins said that her “heart is with London”….
…as did American actor Rob Lowe.
