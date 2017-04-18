James Gunn will write and direct 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'

Gunn confirms the news on his Facebook page.

James Gunn has confirmed he will write and direct the third instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy for Marvel.

Gunn, who helmed the first two films, said in a post on Facebook:

“I could save this answer for the first, random interviewer to ask me during the press junket but instead I thought I’d share it with the most important people in the Guardiansverse – you, the fans… So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Gunn said his partnership with Marvel Studios and Disney had been the best of his professional career and was a “huge contributing factor” to his decision.

He added that the third film will wrap up the trilogy.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” he said, “will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond.

“I will be working side-by-side with Kevin Feige and the gang to help design where these stories go, and make sure the future of the Marvel Cosmic Universe is as special and authentic and magical as what we have created so far.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is released in the UK on 28 April and in the US on 5 May.