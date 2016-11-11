Jason Cassidy to lead Focus Features marketing

The executive most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Open Road Films where he oversaw the campaign for Spotlight.

As president of marketing, Cassidy inherits a slate that includes awards contenders Loving, Nocturnal Animals, Kubo And The Two Strings and A Monster Calls.

He will report to Focus Features’ chairman Peter Kujawski and work closely with Focus president Robert Walak and COO Abhijay Prakash.

London-based executive vice president of marketing Jamie Schwartz will report to Cassidy and is charged with maximising the international impact of Focus’s film slate.

Prior to Open Road, Cassidy ran the marketing department at Miramax Films where he spearheaded campaigns for close to 100 films.



“We are very pleased to welcome Jason to Focus during such an exciting time for the studio,” said Kujawski, Prakash and Walak in a joint statement.



“Jason is a well-respected marketing executive and his passion for engaging worldwide audiences with innovative storytelling makes him the ideal leader for our world-class marketing team. We look forward to his guidance as we grow our business and continue to champion high-quality, diverse filmmaking in the specialty marketplace.”



“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the tremendously talented team at Focus,” said Cassidy. “With a slate from some of the most extraordinary filmmakers of our time, it’s an exciting time there.



“I couldn’t be happier to help Donna [Langley, Universal chairman], Peter, Abhijay and Robert strengthen Focus’s position as a leading global distributor of specialty films.”