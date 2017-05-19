Jean Becker's 'Le Collier Rouge' heads to China

EXCLUSIVE: WW1 drama will be released in China in 2018.

France TV Distribution (FTD) has sealed its first sales on French director Jean Becker’s First World War drama Le Collier Rouge, starring François Cluzet (pictured, left) and Nicolas Duvauchelle (pictured, right).

The film has been acquired by Hugo East for release in China in 2018 and has also started drawing in European buyers with a pre-sale to Spain’s Contracorriente.

Adapted from the 2014 novel by Jean-Christophe Rufin, the tale revolves around the interrogation of a young French man, once hailed as a war hero, who has fallen from grace after committing a strange crime. Cluzet plays the judge and Duvauchelle the disgraced soldier. Belgian actress Sophie Verbeek recently signed to play the young man’s devoted lover.

“It’s a profoundly humanist tale exploring the impact and the myths around war with a resonance for today,” says FTD director of international sales Julia Schulte. The €6.7m production will start shooting in late May in southwest France.

FTD’s fledging film sales unit makes its Cannes debut this year, having been announced just before Berlin.Schulte, who was promoted to director of international sales at FTD across all formats in April, explains FTD plans to sell four to five feature titles a year. “We’re looking to focus on a select slate of titles backed by France Television,” she said

The move into film sales came in response to evolutions in the market and the emergence of new platforms for feature film content.#

