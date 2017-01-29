'Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back' travels to opening day record

Fantasy sequel takes $52.5m on its opening day in China to dominate overseas box office.

CHINESE NEW YEAR

With six titles competing for local audiences on Chinese New Year yesterday (January 28), Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back won the battle.

Tsui Hark’s fantasy sequel recorded the biggest-ever day for a local Chinese title and the second biggest of all time with an estimated $52.5m in China, topping the Chinese record set by The Mermaid last year and only behind Furious 7.

Estimates for the two-day weekend aren’t yet available, but from 390 IMAX screens, it took $7.4m, with $4.5m coming from its bumper first day. That marks the best-ever day for a local language title and the third biggest of all time, behind Warcraft and Furious 7.

SONY PICTURES RELEASING INTERNATIONAL

Resident Evil is now the biggest video game based film franchise of all time as it crossed the $1bn mark at the worldwide box office across its six outings.

Its latest outing, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was the number one Hollywood film at the overseas box office this weekend with $28.3m, including $2.9m from Constantin Film markets, for $64.5m to date.

From its 495 IMAX locations worldwide, the horror sequel grossed $3.2m.

LIONSGATE INTERNATIONAL

La La Land danced to an extra $23.5m from its 73 markets for $117.1m overseas and $223.5m worldwide.

The awards contender charted second in France with an impressive $3.9m debut from 414 sites, as well as posting strong bows in the likes of Italy ($2m), Belgium ($668k, number one) and Sweden ($566k, number one).

It continued to dazzle in the UK, dropping only 30% in its third weekend and reaching $25.6m, making it the leading overseas market. In South Korea, it’s now Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film ever with $22.3m.

La La Land opens in Mexico on February 3, followed by China on Valentine’s Day.

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Sailing into Hong Kong with $1m, Moana added $9.1m from its 35 territories for $290m overseas.

The animation also opened with $600k in Taiwan and became the biggest ever Disney Animation release in New Zealand. It lands in Denmark, Norway and Sweden next weekend, with a release in Japan to come on March 10.

Doctor Strange opened in its final international market of Japan and conjured up a chart-topping $4.5m, a debut ahead of the likes of Ant-Man and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Overseas, it has now amassed $433m.

Having opened in all territories, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story took $3.8m from its 32 territories for $510m overseas and $1.03bn worldwide.

WARNER BROS PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Collateral Beauty grossed an estimated $2.7m from its 51 territories for $49m to date, after opening in Brazil with $655k from its 255 screens. It releases in Japan on February 25.

Landing in Australia with $379k and Spain with $241k, Live By Night shot to $2.1m from its 47 territories for $9.1m. Its next major opening comes in Germany on February 2.

The Accountant has accumulated $66.8m.