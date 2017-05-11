Julia Roberts attached to 'The Bookseller'

Oscar-winner will also produce 1960s-set drama.

Crystal City Entertainment has optioned rights to Cynthia Swanson’s The Bookseller.

Julia Roberts is attached to star and will produce with partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill through their Red Om Films, along with Crystal City’s Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Pinchot.

The Bookseller follows a woman in the 1960s who must reconcile her reality with the alternate world of her dreams.

CAA represents Roberts and Swanson, and packaged the project and will represent US distribution rights.

Roberts is also represented by Engelman & Company and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

Swanson is also represented by Susanna Einstein of Einstein Literary Management.

Crystal City Entertainment was represented in the deal by Rob Garson of GS2Law.