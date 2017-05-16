LA Film Festival unveils closing night film ‘Ingrid Goes West’

Premiere and Buzz Categories are also revealed for the festival that runs June 14-22.

The LA Film Festival has announced that the closing night film will be Matt Spicer’s Ingrid Goes West.

Neon acquired the film following its world premiere in Sundance. It stars Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, Billy Magnussen and Pom Klementieff and joins the previously announced opening night film The Book Of Henry.

The Buzz showcase will feature the LA premieres of eight films including The Big Sick from Michael Showalter, My Friend Dahmer from Marc Meyers and Keep the Change from Rachel Israel.

The Premieres category features 10 world premieres including Sam Hoffman’s Humor Me, The Song of Sway Lake from Ari Gold and Jay Bulger’s CounterPunch.

The festival will also feature a world premiere gala screening of Ric Roman Waugh’s Shot Caller starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Omari Hardwick, Lake Bell, Jon Bernthal, Emory Cohen, Jeffrey Donovan and Benjamin Bratt.

Additonal highlights include the Film Independent member screening of Jeff Baena’s The Little Hours starring Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly and Molly Shannon, from distributor Gunpowder & Sky.

USA Network will also screen the West Coast premiere of series The Sinner starring Jessica Biel, Bill Pullman and Christopher Abbott.

“Being able to bookend the Festival with strong female leads was a deliberate choice,” Festival director Jennifer Cochis said. “These women aren’t a love interest or a small plot point, they are driving the narratives of both our Opening and Closing Night films. Ingrid Goes West takes place all over Los Angeles, it is such a dark funny gem of a film and Aubrey Plaza shines.”

Cochis added: “We are incredibly honoured to be premiering such a diverse range of films for the first time for LA audiences in our Premieres and Buzz sections. These projects encapsulate what’s so wonderful about storytelling, the range of films pop with humour or dive deep into our humanity, and oftentimes both.”

Click here for the complete line-up