'La La Land', 'Manchester By The Sea' editors up for Eddie Awards

The editors of awards season front-runners La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are among nominees.
La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are among movies nominated for this year’s Eddie Awards, from the American Cinema Editors (ACE) guild.
In the best edited feature film (dramatic) category, Manchester (pictured) editor Jennifer Lame and Moonlight’s Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon are joined by the editors of Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water.
In the best edited feature film (comedy) category, La La Land’s Tom Cross is nominated alongside the editors of Deadpool, Hail, Caesar!, The Jungle Book andThe Lobster.
Eddie winners will be announced at the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awardsceremony in Beverly Hills on January 27.
The Eddie feature film nominees in full:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Arrival - Joe Walker, ACE
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert, ACE
Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts
Manchester by the Sea - Jennifer Lame
Moonlight - Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Deadpool - Julian Clarke, ACE
Hail, Caesar! - Roderick Jaynes
The Jungle Book - Mark Livolsi, ACE
La La Land - Tom Cross, ACE
The Lobster - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Kubo and the Two Strings - Christopher Murrie, ACE
Moana - Jeff Draheim, ACE
Zootopia - Fabienne Rawley &Jeremy Milton
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
13th - Spencer Averick
Amanda Knox - Matthew Hamachek
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years - Paul Crowder
OJ: Made in America - Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski
Weiner - Eli B Despres
