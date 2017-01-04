'La La Land', 'Manchester By The Sea' editors up for Eddie Awards

The editors of awards season front-runners La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are among nominees.

La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are among movies nominated for this year’s Eddie Awards, from the American Cinema Editors (ACE) guild.

In the best edited feature film (dramatic) category, Manchester (pictured) editor Jennifer Lame and Moonlight’s Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon are joined by the editors of Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge and Hell or High Water.

In the best edited feature film (comedy) category, La La Land’s Tom Cross is nominated alongside the editors of Deadpool, Hail, Caesar!, The Jungle Book andThe Lobster.

Eddie winners will be announced at the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awardsceremony in Beverly Hills on January 27.

The Eddie feature film nominees in full:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Arrival - Joe Walker, ACE

Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert, ACE

Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts

Manchester by the Sea - Jennifer Lame

Moonlight - Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):



Deadpool - Julian Clarke, ACE

Hail, Caesar! - Roderick Jaynes

The Jungle Book - Mark Livolsi, ACE

La La Land - Tom Cross, ACE

The Lobster - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:



Kubo and the Two Strings - Christopher Murrie, ACE

Moana - Jeff Draheim, ACE

Zootopia - Fabienne Rawley &Jeremy Milton



BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

13th - Spencer Averick

Amanda Knox - Matthew Hamachek

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years - Paul Crowder

OJ: Made in America - Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski

Weiner - Eli B Despres