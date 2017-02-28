Lionsgate dates Pantelion comedy '3 Idiotas'

DISTRIBUTION: Separately, Universal dates Trolls 2; FilmRise acquires Free And Easy, The Good Postman; IFC takes Rebel In The Rye.

The Mexican comedy 3 Idiotas will launch in “moderate release on June 2.

Carlos Bolado directs the Spanish-language film based on the 2009 Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots (pictured), about three old college friends who set out to find their long-lost pal who taught them to think differently about life.

Greenlight Productions produces 3 Idiotas alongside Neverending Media, BoBo Producciones, Credix, Cutting Edge and EFICINE

Antonio Abascal, Carlos Bolado, Martha Higareda and Cory Brusseau wrote the screenplay and Higareda stars with Alfonso Dosal, Christian Vázquez, Germán Valdés, Vadhir Derbez and Rodrigo Murray.

Miguel Mier, Bernardo Rugama and Jimena Rodríguez produce.