Lionsgate UK hires former ITV executive for TV team

Sarah Conroy to help grow Lionsgate’s UK TV business.

Lionsgate UK have hired Sarah Conroy as executive producer, UK television.

Conroy will report into creative director Steve November and help grow the company’s original programming slate and manage relationships with UK production partners.

The hire signals the expansion of Lionsgate’s UK television business; the company has recently invested in Potboiler Television, Bonafide Films, Primal Media, Kindle Entertainment and co-financed Channel 4 comedy Damned.

Conroy previously worked at ITV, where she was commissioning editor - drama and had multiple roles during a six-year stint at BskyB, including commissioning editor.

Steve November commented: “Sarah is a highly-respected and experienced executive with great taste and I’m delighted to be working with her to develop our slate of original UK drama. We will be collaborating closely with [Lionsgate Television Group Chairman] Kevin Beggs, Chris Selak and the rest of our teams as we continue to build our UK television business.”

Lionsgate’s US TV slate includes Orange Is The New Black, Nashville and The Royals.

