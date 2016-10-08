Little Film Co takes 'Last Rampage' for AFM

The Little Film Company has added true crime thriller Last Rampage: The Escape of Gary Tison to its slate for next month’s American Film Market (AFM).

Currently in post-production, Last Rampage is the story of the real life 1978 prison escape by convicted murderer Tison and a fellow inmate, which led to Tison and his sons going on a killing spree across several US states.

Dwight Little (Murder at 1600) directs from a script by Alvaro Rodriguez and Jason Rosenblatt based on the book about Tison by James W Clarke.

The film stars Robert Patrick, Heather Graham, Molly C Quinn and William Shockley and is produced by Eric M Breiman and Robert Patrick and co-produced by Sandy Little and Alvaro Rodriguez.