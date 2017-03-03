'Logan' dominates UK social buzz as 'Kong' looms large

X-Men spin-off hold off rising charge from forthcoming King Kong reboot.

Logan, the latest entry in the X-Men franchise, continues to dominate UK social media buzz after its release on March 1.

The film topped the UK social media buzz chart for the second consecutive week, according to analysis firm Way To Blue.

Logan generated 16,273 comments across social media, news, forums and blogs over the last seven days, with 2,297 of those registering an intent to view.

Looming large on the horizon is Kong: Skull Island, the reboot of the long-running King Kong franchise starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.

The film, which opens in the UK on March 9, garnered 6.376 comments, 383 of which showed intent to view.

Further titles drumming up social media buzz over the past week include Viceroy’s House, A Cure For Wellness and Patriot’s Day.

