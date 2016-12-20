London Critics' Circle Film Awards Nominations: ‘Moonlight’, ‘Love & Friendship’ lead the way

Toni Erdmann has six nominations, American Honey, La La Land and Manchester By The Sea on five.

The nominations for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards have been announced, with Moonlight and Love & Friendship leading the way with seven nods each.

Critically acclaimed German comedy Toni Erdmann has six nominations, while American Honey, La La Land and Manchester By The Sea have five.

The UK Critic’s Circle was established in 1913 and the film section has 140 members.

The awards will be handed out at the May Fair Hotel in London on January 22.

The nominations in the top categories are below:

Film of the year

American Honey

Fire at Sea

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Love & Friendship

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Nocturnal Animals

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Foreign-language film of the year

Fire at Sea

Son of Saul

Things to Come

Toni Erdmann

Victoria

Documentary of the Year

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -The Touring Years

Cameraperson

The Eagle Huntress

Fire at Sea

Life, Animated

British/Irish film of the year

American Honey

High-Rise

I, Daniel Blake

Love & Friendship

Sing Street

Actor of the year

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Adam Driver, Paterson

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Peter Simonischek, Toni Erdmann

Actress of the Year

Amy Adams, Arrival

Kate Beckinsale, Love & Friendship

Sandra Hüller, Toni Erdmann

Isabelle Huppert, Things to Come

Emma Stone, La La Land

Supporting actor of the year

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Tom Bennett, Love & Friendship

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Shia LaBeouf, American Honey

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Supporting actress of the year

Viola Davis, Fences

Greta Gerwig, 20th Century Women

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Riley Keough, American Honey

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Director of the year

Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

László Nemes, Son of Saul

Screenwriter of the year