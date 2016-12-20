London Critics' Circle Film Awards Nominations: ‘Moonlight’, ‘Love & Friendship’ lead the way
Toni Erdmann has six nominations, American Honey, La La Land and Manchester By The Sea on five.
The nominations for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards have been announced, with Moonlight and Love & Friendship leading the way with seven nods each.
Critically acclaimed German comedy Toni Erdmann has six nominations, while American Honey, La La Land and Manchester By The Sea have five.
The UK Critic’s Circle was established in 1913 and the film section has 140 members.
The awards will be handed out at the May Fair Hotel in London on January 22.
The nominations in the top categories are below:
Film of the year
- American Honey
- Fire at Sea
- I, Daniel Blake
- La La Land
- Love & Friendship
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
- Nocturnal Animals
- Son of Saul
- Toni Erdmann
Foreign-language film of the year
- Fire at Sea
- Son of Saul
- Things to Come
- Toni Erdmann
- Victoria
Documentary of the Year
- The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -The Touring Years
- Cameraperson
- The Eagle Huntress
- Fire at Sea
- Life, Animated
British/Irish film of the year
- American Honey
- High-Rise
- I, Daniel Blake
- Love & Friendship
- Sing Street
Actor of the year
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Adam Driver, Paterson
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
- Peter Simonischek, Toni Erdmann
Actress of the Year
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Kate Beckinsale, Love & Friendship
- Sandra Hüller, Toni Erdmann
- Isabelle Huppert, Things to Come
- Emma Stone, La La Land
Supporting actor of the year
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Tom Bennett, Love & Friendship
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Shia LaBeouf, American Honey
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Supporting actress of the year
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Greta Gerwig, 20th Century Women
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Riley Keough, American Honey
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Director of the year
- Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- László Nemes, Son of Saul
Screenwriter of the year
- Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Whit Stillman, Love & Friendship
