Lotus Entertainment, PaperChase, Marco Vicini team on 'Superman Vs The KKK'

Partners to finance, sell project set in 1940s Atlanta.

Lotus Entertainment, PaperChase Films and financier and executive producer Marco Vicini have teamed up to produce Superman Vs The KKK.

The project is based on the novel Superman Versus The Ku Klux Klan by Rick Bowers, which was inspired by a true story during the summer of 1946 that the producers describe as The Departed meets Mississippi Burning with a touch of American Hustle.

The story will centre on a klansman who went undercover in Atlanta for the FBI and combined with the efforts of the Anti-Defamation League and the ‘Superman Radio Show’ to take on the KKK. Katherine Lindberg is adapting from Bowers’s novel.

Newly arrived Lotus producer Marc Rosen, who serves as executive producer on the Wachowskis’ series Sense8, and PaperChase CEO Dillon Jordan negotiated the deal with Lotus vice-president of acquisitions Daniel Brandt.

PaperChase, Vicini, and Lotus will finance and sell the film.

“The themes of this true story fall right in line with the type of stories that inspired me to want to make movies in the first place,” Lotus Entertainment co-chairman Bill Johnson said. “We’re delighted to be partnering with PaperChase and are looking forward to a successful and enjoyable collaboration on this film with hopefully more to come in the future.”

PaperChase’s Dillon Jordan said: “It’s both rare and vital to have the opportunity to align with a company like Lotus, where the creative vision matches the raw determination to bring exciting, commercially viable content to the marketplace.



“When presented with Superman Vs KKK, we immediately knew we were working with a group who understand the importance of delivering profound and impactful cinematic experiences that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Vicini added: “The story behind Superman Vs. the KKK really struck a chord with me. Right away I knew I wanted to relive it by being a part of the nonviolent resistance against oppression. It is a great honor to be able to embark on such a relevant and meaningful project with such a devoted and highly experienced team of likeminded individuals.”

“Fighting the forces of evil with brain over brawn, artists taking down bullies, and the power of a good piece of content… it’s a real case of truth being cooler than Fiction,” Rosen said.