Magnolia Pictures acquires Sundance entry 'Lemon'

Separately, STX dates Den Of Thieves, Kino Lorber picks up Anton Yelchin romance Porto.

The New York-based distributor has taken North American rights from ICM Partners and UTA to Janicza Bravo’s feature directorial debut Lemon ahead of its SXSW screening.

The film premiered in Park City in January and opened Rotterdam. Magnolia plans a release later this year.

Lemon stars Brett Gelman, Judy Greer, Michael Cera and Nia Long and centres on a 40-years-old man whose life is unravelling.

Bravo co-wrote the screenplay with Gelman. David Bernon, Paul Bernon and Sam Slater of Burn Later Productions produced with Han West and Houston King.

David Hinojosa and Christine Vachon of Killer Films served as executive producers along with Bravo and Gelman.