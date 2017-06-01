Manchester cinemas, Warner Bros to support terror attack victims

Fund-raising Wonder Woman screenings to benefit families of those affected.

More than a dozen cinema sites in the Greater Manchester region are banding together to raise funds for the victims of last week’s terror attack in the city.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 22 people, took place at Manchester Arena during a pop concert.

Companies including Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Showcase, Empire, The Light, Reel and AMC Cinemas will all hold fund-raising screenings of the latest DC comic book film Wonder Woman on June 5.

All ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by the Red Cross in the aftermath of last week’s events.

Distributor Warner Bros is also offering up its share of box office income from the screenings.

In addition, the two screen advertising agencies, DCM and Pearl & Dean, will donate their advertising revenue to the cause.

The idea was instigated by AMC Manchester. That venue’s general manager Paul Lindsay commented: “We wanted to show the support of all those working at Manchester cinemas - and of the wider UK cinema industry – for all of those whose lives were touched by last week’s horrific attack.

“We are proud to make our contribution to such a worthy cause and are grateful to Warner Bros colleagues for their generous support.”

Each site will also host collection boxes for those wanting to donate additional funds.