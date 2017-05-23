Mathieu Amalric, Cédric Klapisch films on MK2 | Mile End slate

Fledgling Canadian distributor indulges in French passion.

Montreal-based upstart MK2 | Mile End has snapped up rights to a number of French auteur-driven titles led by Mathieu Amalric’s Un Certain Regard opener Barbara (pictured).

The distributor, recently launched by Paris-based MK2 and Metropole Films co-founding MD Charles Tremblay, struck a deal with Gaumont also yielded Guillaume Gallienne’s Maryline.

MK2 | Mile End acquired two from Pathé – Abdellatif Kechiche’s Mektoub Is Mektoub and Xavier Beauvois’ The Guardians, both of which are in post.

The distributor has signed three from Memento, taking Berlinale premiere The Midwife by Martin Provost, Xavier Giannoli’s in-production The Apparition, and Claire Darling by Julie Bertuccelli, which will star Catherine Deneuve and her daughter Chiara Mastroianni.

Rounding out the spree are Cédric Klapisch’s Back To Burgundy from StudioCanal, and Jean-Stephane Bron’s The Paris Opera from Les Films du Losange.

As part of its exclusive output deal with MK2 Films, MK2 l Mile End will also handle Naomi Kawase Competition selection Radiance, Karim Moussaoui’s Un Certain Regard entry Until The Bird Returns, and Robert Guédiguian’s The House By The Sea.