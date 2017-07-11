Max Minghella directorial debut 'Teen Spirit' begins UK shoot

Eight actors confirmed to join Elle Fanning in the cast of pop music drama.

Principal photography is underway today (July 11) on Max Minghella’s directorial debut Teen Spirit.

The film, which stars Elle Fanning as an aspiring pop star, shoots on location in London through July and August.

Eight new actors have also joined the cast. They are Zlatko Buric (Pusher), Agnieszka Grochowska (Child 44), Clara Rugaard (Mother), Millie Brady (Last Kingdom), Olivia Gray (EastEnders), Ruairi O’Connor (Handsome Devil), Archie Madewke (Legacy) and Jordan Stephens (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

On the start of shoot, Minghella (pictured), said: “I’m so grateful to the incredible cast and crew who have made Teen Spirit a reality. In the words of Lizzie McGuire… ‘This is what dreams are made of’.”

The plot sees Fanning plays Violet, who escapes a traumatic life in her small English town and enters a singing competition with dreams of becoming a pop star.

Fred Berger (La La Land) is producing alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) under their Automatik banner. Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot), who developed the screenplay with Minghella, serves as executive producer.

The music team will be led by Marius de Vries and Steven Gizicki in association with Interscope Records.

Mister Smith Entertainment is financing and handling international sales. CAA arranged the financing and will represent domestic distribution rights.

