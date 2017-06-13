Michel Hazanavicius appointed Deauville jury president

Emmanuelle Bercot will preside over the Revelation jury.

Michel Hazanavicius, director of The Artist, will preside over the jury at the 43rd Deauville American Film Festival.

The jury will hand out the grand prize and jury prize at the event, which is based in the Normandy seaside resort.

“I’m extremely moved and honoured to preside over this year’s Jury of the Deauville American Film Festival,” said Hazanavicius.

“Like half the planet, I was in part raised on American cinema and I am looking forward to spending these 10 days of binge-watching the latest output. In cinema we trust!”

Hazanavicius’ latest film Redoubtable was in official competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Actress, writer and director Emmanuelle Bercot, whose 2015 film Standing Tall opened the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, will preside over the Revelation jury which honours an up-and-coming director.

She said: “As a great lover of all things American, I am delighted and honoured to be called upon to preside over the Revelation Jury of Deauville. In my imagination, America and cinema have always been one.”

Last year’s grand prix winner was Little Men directed by Ira Sachs, with Matt Ross’ Captain Fantastic and Todd Solondz’ Wiener-Dog sharing for the jury prize.