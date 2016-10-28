Mikael Fellenius to become CEO at Film Väst

Göteborg Film Festival’s former leader will succeed Tomas Eskilsson from January 1, 2017.

Mikael Fellenius will take over from Tomas Eskilsson as the CEO of Film Väst.

Göteborg Film Festival’s former leader joined Sweden’s leading regional film fund as head of planning in 2015, with special responsibility for the company’s external relations.

Eskilsson will assume a new role as head of strategy when Fellenius succeeds him as CEO on January 1, 2017.

“Mikael Fellenius has extensive leadership experience as CEO of some of our region’s most important cultural institutions. He also combines valuable experience as a manager in marketing and finance, which strengthens our organization for the challenges our film region is facing,” commented Film Väst chairman Magnus Berntsson.

Fellenius added: “I look forward to working with the dedicated and skilled staff of Film Väst to win the most attractive film and drama projects that will further strengthen our region’s international prominence.”

Prior to his four years as CEO of Göteborg Film Festival, he headed Gothenburg Music from 2007-2011 and has also worked as business development manager and CFO of the Gothenburg Opera.