'Moonlight' wins best feature at 2017 Spirit Awards

A24’s drama – and the distributor itself – enjoyed a huge Saturday afternoon at Film Independent’s 32nd annual Spirit Awards ceremony on the beach in Santa Monica.

Best feature winner Moonlight won six awards and took the plaudits on an afternoon that also sends best director winner Barry Jenkins to Sunday’s Oscars in high spirits and recognised Friday night’s César winner Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea in the lead acting categories.

Besides best feature and director, Moonlight won screenplay for Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, cinematography for James Laxton, and editing for Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders.

The film started the ceremony as joint frontrunner with American Honey on six nominations and converted all six, including the previously announced Robert Altman Award. American Honey went away empty-handed.

It was a triumphant afternoon for A24, which made its first financing foray on Moonlight and also distributed Robert Eggers’s first feature and first screenplay double winner The Witch, as well as nominees American Honey, 20th Century Womenc

Toni Erdmann was named best international film, whileO.J.: Made In America prevailed in the documentary category.

Ben Foster was named best supporting actor for Hell Or High Water and Molly Shannon won best supporting actress for Other People.

Amazon Studios’ Manchester By The Sea, written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan and released theatrically through Roadside Attractions had been in contention for five awards. Affleck was the sole winner.

The show was broadcast on IFC, which last week renewed its exclusive broadcast deal with Film Independent for the Spirit Awards through 2020.

Full list of winners appears below:

BEST FEATURE

American Honey

Chronic

Jackie

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

BEST MALE LEAD

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

David Harewood, Free In Deed

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Jesse Plemons, Other People

Tim Roth, Chronic

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Sasha Lane, American Honey

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

BEST DIRECTOR

Andrea Arnold, American Honey

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Pablo Larraín, Jackie

Jeff Nichols, Loving

Kelly Reichardt, Certain Women

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias, Little Men

Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water

BEST FIRST FEATURE

The Childhood Of A Leader

The Fits

Other People

Swiss Army Man

The Witch

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Robert Eggers, The Witch

Chris Kelly, Other People

Adam Mansbach, Barry

Stella Meghie, Jean Of The Joneses

Craig Shilowich, Christine

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

(Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

Free In Deed

Hunter Gatherer

Lovesong

Nakom

Spa Night

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Ralph Fiennes, A Bigger Splash

Ben Foster, Hell Or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Shia LaBeouf, American Honey

Craig Robinson, Morris From America

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Edwina Findley, Free In Deed

Paulina García, Little Men

Lily Gladstone, Certain Women

Riley Keough, American Honey

Molly Shannon, Other People

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ava Berkofsky, Free In Deed

Lol Crawley, The Childhood Of A Leader

Zach Kuperstein, The Eyes Of My Mother

James Laxton, Moonlight

Robbie Ryan, American Honey

BEST EDITING

Matthew Hannam, Swiss Army Man

Jennifer Lame, Manchester By The Sea

Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders, Moonlight

Jake Roberts, Hell Or High Water

Sebastián Sepúlveda, Jackie

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Aquarius (Brazil)

Chevalier (Greece)

My Golden Days (France)

Toni Erdmann (Germany-Romania)

Under The Shadow (Iran-UK)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13th

Cameraperson

I am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made In America

Sonita

Under The Sun

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Moonlight

20th ANNUAL PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD

(The 20th annual Producers Award, sponsored by Piaget, honours emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget)

Lisa Kjerulff

Jordana Mollick

Melody C. Roscher and Craig Shilowich

23rd ANNUAL KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

(The 23rd annual Someone to Watch Award, sponsored by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognises a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851)

Andrew Ahn, Spa Night

Claire Carré, Embers

Anna Rose Holmer, The Fits

Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

(Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.)

Nanfu Wang

Director of Hooligan Sparrow.