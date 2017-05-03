'Mr. & Mrs. Adelman', 'A Woman’s Life' triumph at COLCOA

COLCOA French Film Festival wrapped on May 2.

Nicolas Bedos’s Mr. & Mrs. Adelman has won the COLCOA Audience Award, the Franco-American Cultural Fund announced on Wednesday.

In another key prize, Stéphane Brizé’s A Woman’s Life (pictured) received the COLCOA LAFCA Critics Award presented by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

A Woman’s Life will open this month in the US through Kino Lorber and also won the COLCOA Coming Soon Award presented to a film with US distribution.

A Bag Of Marbles by Christian Duguay won the Audience Special Prize, while the Critics Special Prize went to Hélène Angel’s Elementary.

Little Gems by Xavier de Lauzanne received the Best Documentary Award, and the First Feature Award went to Tunisian-French co-production Hedi directed by Mohamed Ben Attia.

The inaugural American Students Award went to Polina by Angelin Preljocaj and Valérie Müller-Preljocaj.

Among the COLCOA Television winners were Call My Agent for the TV Series Award, Plessis’ Girls for the TV Drama Award, and Midnight Sun for the TV Series Special Prize.

