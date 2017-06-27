Music Box picks up 'Back To Burgundy'

Pio Marmaï, Ana Girardot, François Civil star in family vineyard drama.

Music Box Films has acquired US rights to Cédric Klapisch’s Back To Burgundy from Studiocanal.

Pio Marmaï, Ana Girardot, and François Civil star in the story of a man who left his homestead 10 years earlier to embark on a world tour.

When the traveller learns of his father’s imminent death he returns to his childhood home where he must earn back the trust of his brother and sister as they work to save the family vineyard.

Music Box plans a theatrical release in autumn, followed by home entertainment roll-out.

“We are thrilled to bring to the US Cédric Klapisch’s tender and charming tale of the ties that bind a family to each other and to the land they love,” Music Box Films president William Schopf said.



“The film’s picturesque setting, universal themes, and fascinating peek into the art of French winemaking will hold strong appeal for audiences.”

Schopf brokered the deal with Studiocanal’s senior vice-president of international sales Aska Yamaguchi.

Klapisch’s credits include The Spanish Apartment, My Piece Of The Pie, and When The Cat’s Away.