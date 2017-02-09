Music documentary 'The Paris Opera' sells to Japan's Gaga

EXCLUSIVE: Films Du Losange sells Swiss director Jean-Stephane Bron’s feature documentary The Paris Opera to Japan’s Gaga.

Top Japanese indie distributor Gaga has snapped up rights to Swiss director Jean-Stephane Bron’s feature documentary The Paris Opera, capturing an intense season in the life of the world famous French institution.

Paris-based Les Films Du Losange is handling sales on the fly-on-the-wall work featuring interviews with the opera house director Stéphane Lissner, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, Welsh opera singer Byrn Terfel and Swiss conductor Philippe Jordan.

It is produced by Philippe Martin’s Paris-based Les Films Pelléas.

Les Films du Losange is also distributing in France. Frenetic is handling the Swiss release.