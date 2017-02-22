Neon snaps up Errol Morris doc 'The B-Side'

Documentary explores work of portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman.

Tom Quinn and Tim League’s new distributor has acquired rights to Errol Morris’ new film The B-Side from Submarine Entertainment and plans a June 2 theatrical release.

The B-Side premiered in Telluride and charts the life and work of photographer Elsa Dorfman, who worked in the large Polaroid Land format.

From her studio in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dorfman photographed Beat poets, Harvard notables and rock stars.

The acquisition follows recent Neon swoops on Racer And The Jailbird and Colossal, as well as Sundance acquisitions Roxane, Roxane, Ingrid Goes West and Beach Rats.

“Elsa is one of my favourite photographers,” Morris said. “Her work is the perfect combination of Renaissance portraiture and dime-store photography.”



The B-Side is presented by Fourth Floor Productions and Moxie Pictures and produced by Steven Hathaway, with Robert Fernandez and Julia Sheehan serving as executive producers.