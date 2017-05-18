Netflix brings back 'The Dark Crystal'

Streaming giant producing TV prequel to cult 80s fantasy.

Netflix has announced a 10-episode prequel series to cult 1982 Jim Henson fantasy film The Dark Crystal, and has released the first teaser.

Watch the trailer below or on mobile HERE.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will start shooting this Autumn. A release date has not yet been announced.

Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me) will direct the show. Brian Froud, the designer on the original film, returns to create new fantastical creatures alongside the Jim Henson company. Henson died in 1990.

The trailer features archive footage of Henson discussing the first film - a commercial dissapointment at the time after making $40m at the box office - alongside behind-the-scenes shots of the new production.

Netflix has made a habit of bringing back beloved films and TV shows, including Arrested Development, Fuller House and Gilmore Girls.

