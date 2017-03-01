Netflix declines to comment on Scott Stuber film division reports

The streaming giant is ramping up plans for its film division but declined to confirm reports over who might run it.

Stuber, the former co-head of production at Universal, is reportedly in the mix.

After his studio stint the industry veteran went into independent producing and his credits include the Ted films, Central Intelligence, Free State Of Jones and recent release Patriots Day, as well as upcoming projects such as Gears Of War and Scarface.

Stuber is also understood to be in discussions to succeed Brad Grey at the helm of Paramount Pictures.

Netflix did not comment on the development on Wednesday, however it is known to be lining up a more active film division that includes a production arm.

The digital player struck a four-film deal with Adam Sandler to make four comedies and produced and financed supernatural police procedural Bright, which cost the company $90m to buy.

That film is on the runaway for a December launch and reunites Will Smith with his Suicide Squad director David Ayer alongside Joel Edgerton.

The satirical War Machine starring Brad Pitt will launch worldwide on the service on May 26 and will get a limited theatrical uplift.