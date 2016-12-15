Netflix signs exclusive multi-film deal with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood legend grants Netflix exclusive streaming rights to his upcoming projects.

SVoD giant Netflix has signed a multi-film deal with Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has more than 80 Bollywood credits to his name.

The star’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment will give Netflix exclusive streaming access to future releases over the next three years, making them available to the platform’s 86 million subscribers worldwide as soon as they are released.

The contract also grants Netflix access to titles in Red Chillies’ back catalogue, including past hits such as Happy New Year, Dilwale and Om Shanti Om.

The first film emerging from the deal is Dear Zindagi, which was released in India theatrically on November 25. It was directed by Gauri Shinde (English Vinglish) and features Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in leading roles

Commenting on the deal, Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix said; “Shah Rukh Khan is the most sought-after actor in the Indian film industry, and has played a huge role in bringing Indian cinema to the world stage. His moniker “King Khan” speaks to his status as a cultural icon and to the incredible popularity of his films among audiences worldwide”.

Shah Rukh Khan added; “Red Chillies is surging ahead in global entertainment and for the first time, our great stories are going global on Netflix all at once and crossing all geographical barriers, waiting to be discovered over the world. No more waiting for our fans wherever they are.”