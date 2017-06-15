Neuchatel festival unveils 2017 line-up
Takashi Miike’s new film to receive world premiere at the Swiss genre festival.
Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) has unveiled the line-up for its 17th edition, set to run June 30-8 July.
The Swiss festival, which spotlights genre and Asian cinema, has 16 titles in this year’s international competition, including Takashi Miike’s new film JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable (which was announced last month).
The film is based on Hirohiko Araki’s Manga and will receive its world premiere at NIFFF. Miike will be the festival’s guest of honour this year.
Other European, international and world premieres include Tony Datis’ Le Manoir, Chinese/Korean action film Reset, Mathieu Turi’s Hostile and Tyler Macintyre’s Tragedy Girls.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION
- A Dark Song, Liam Gavin
- Le Manoir, Tony T. Datis
- Before We Vanish, Kurosawa Kiyoshi
- Mon Ange, Harry Cleven
- Bitch, Marianna Palka
- Mon Mon Mon Monsters, Giddens Ko
- Bushwick, Cary Murnion & Jonathan Milott
- Reset, Chang, China/South Korea
- Dave Made A Maze, Bill Watterson
- Super Dark Times, Kevin Phillips
- El Bar, Álex De La Iglesia
- The Endless, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead
- Hostile, Mathieu Turi
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Miike Takashi
- The Little Hours, Jeff Baena
- Tragedy Girls, Tyler Macintyre
New Cinema From Asia - Asian Competition
- Blade Of The Immortal, Miike Takashi
- Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts, Mouly Surya
- Have A Nice Day, Liu Jian
- Pwera Usog, Jason Paul Laxamana
- Jailbreak, Jimmy Henderson
- Trapped, Vikramaditya Motwane
- Kung Fu Yoga, Stanley Tong
- Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight, Alan Lo
Ultra Movies – Midnights Screenings
- Better Watch Out, Chris Peckover
- Lake Bodom, Taneli Mustonen
- Black Hollow Cage, Sadrac González-Perellón
- Meatball Machine Kodoku, Nishimura Yoshihiro
- Dead Shack, Peter Ricq, Canada
- Prevenge, Alice Lowe
- Grave (Raw), Julia Ducournau
- The Autopsy Of Jane Doe, André Øvredal
- It Stains The Sands Red, Colin Minihan
- The Mole Song: Hong Kong Capriccio, Miike Takashi
Films Of The Third Kind – Crossover Screenings
- Ava, Lea Mysius
- Le Serpent Aux Mille Coupures, Eric Valette
- Baahubali: The Conclusion, S.S. Rajamouli
- Ron Goossens, Low Budget Stuntman, Steffen Haars & Flip Van Der Kuil
- Berlin Syndrome, Cate Shortland
- Small Town Killers, Ole Bornedal
- Colossal, Nacho Vigalondo
- Spoor, Agnieszka Holland
- Goran, Nevio Marasovic
- The Limehouse Golem, Juan Carlos Medina
- I Am Not A Witch, Rungano Nyoni
- The Merciless, Byun Sung-Hyun
