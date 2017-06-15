Neuchatel festival unveils 2017 line-up

Takashi Miike’s new film to receive world premiere at the Swiss genre festival.

Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) has unveiled the line-up for its 17th edition, set to run June 30-8 July.

The Swiss festival, which spotlights genre and Asian cinema, has 16 titles in this year’s international competition, including Takashi Miike’s new film JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable (which was announced last month).

The film is based on Hirohiko Araki’s Manga and will receive its world premiere at NIFFF. Miike will be the festival’s guest of honour this year.

Other European, international and world premieres include Tony Datis’ Le Manoir, Chinese/Korean action film Reset, Mathieu Turi’s Hostile and Tyler Macintyre’s Tragedy Girls.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

A Dark Song , Liam Gavin

, Liam Gavin Le Manoir , Tony T. Datis

, Tony T. Datis Before We Vanish , Kurosawa Kiyoshi

, Kurosawa Kiyoshi Mon Ange , Harry Cleven

, Harry Cleven Bitch , Marianna Palka

, Marianna Palka Mon Mon Mon Monsters , Giddens Ko

, Giddens Ko Bushwick , Cary Murnion & Jonathan Milott

, Cary Murnion & Jonathan Milott Reset , Chang, China/South Korea

, Chang, China/South Korea Dave Made A Maze , Bill Watterson

, Bill Watterson Super Dark Times , Kevin Phillips

, Kevin Phillips El Bar , Álex De La Iglesia

, Álex De La Iglesia The Endless , Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead

, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead Hostile , Mathieu Turi

, Mathieu Turi Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Miike Takashi

, Miike Takashi The Little Hours , Jeff Baena

, Jeff Baena Tragedy Girls, Tyler Macintyre

New Cinema From Asia - Asian Competition

Blade Of The Immortal , Miike Takashi

, Miike Takashi Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts , Mouly Surya

, Mouly Surya Have A Nice Day , Liu Jian

, Liu Jian Pwera Usog , Jason Paul Laxamana

, Jason Paul Laxamana Jailbreak , Jimmy Henderson

, Jimmy Henderson Trapped , Vikramaditya Motwane

, Vikramaditya Motwane Kung Fu Yoga , Stanley Tong

, Stanley Tong Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight, Alan Lo

Ultra Movies – Midnights Screenings

Better Watch Out , Chris Peckover

, Chris Peckover Lake Bodom , Taneli Mustonen

, Taneli Mustonen Black Hollow Cage , Sadrac González-Perellón

, Sadrac González-Perellón Meatball Machine Kodoku , Nishimura Yoshihiro

, Nishimura Yoshihiro Dead Shack , Peter Ricq, Canada

, Peter Ricq, Canada Prevenge , Alice Lowe

, Alice Lowe Grave (Raw) , Julia Ducournau

, Julia Ducournau The Autopsy Of Jane Doe , André Øvredal

, André Øvredal It Stains The Sands Red , Colin Minihan

, Colin Minihan The Mole Song: Hong Kong Capriccio, Miike Takashi

Films Of The Third Kind – Crossover Screenings