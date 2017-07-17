Nick Hornby adaptation 'Juliet, Naked' adds new cast

EXCLUSIVE: Film starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke begins UK shoot.

Four new cast members have been announced for the upcoming Nick Hornby adaptation Juliet, Naked.

Joining Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O’Dowd in the cast are Azhy Robertson (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, pictured top, far left), Lily Brazier (People Just Do Nothing, middle right), Ayoola Smart (Vera, middle left) and stand-up comedian and Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang (far right).

The project, directed by Jesse Peretz, has started filming on location in London and the south-east coast of the UK.

International sales are being handled by London based sales company Rocket Science.

Byrne plays Annie, who is stuck in long-term relationship with Duncan (O’Dowd) - an obsessive fan of obscure rocker Tucker Crowe (Hawke). When the acoustic demo of Tucker’s hit record from 25 years ago surfaces, its release leads to a life-changing encounter with the elusive rocker himself.

Robertson plays Tucker Crowe’s youngest son Jackson, Brazier plays Annie’s sister Ros, Smart is Tucker’s daughter Lizzie and Yang plays a Tucker Crowe super fan.

Juliet, Naked is adapted from the Hornby novel by Tamara Jenkins and Jim Taylor with revisions by Phil Alden Robinson and Evgenia Peretz.

It is produced by Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa and Jeffrey Soros and is from Apatow Productions and Bona Fide Productions.