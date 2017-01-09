North American briefs: Stephanie Trepanier joins Métropole Films

The founder of the Fantasia International Film Festival’s Frontières International Co-Production Market will serve as director of distribution.

Trepanier earned her distribution stripes at Christal Films, where she was hired as publicist for theatrical releases and eventually transitioned to the home video department.

In 2008 she founded the boutique distribution company Evokative Films and for the past four years she has served in Los Angeles as director of development for Snowfort Pictures.

Hussain Amarshi, president of Toronto-based Mongrel Media, a supplier of films to Métropole, said: “We are very pleased to see the continued evolution of Métropole Films and very much look forward to working with Stephanie Trepanier in distributing our award winning and internationally recognised art house films in Quebec.”

Métropole titles include Manchester By The Sea, Elle, Toni Erdmann, I, Daniel Blake, A Separation, Amour, Blue Is The Warmest Colour and Whiplash.