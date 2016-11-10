North American briefs: Tom Hanks to receive Palm Springs Icon Award

The double Oscar winner – in contention again this season for his lead role in Sully – will collect the honour at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala on January 2.

Past recipients of the Icon Award include Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall and Meryl Streep. Hanks received the Festival’s Chairman’s Award in 2014.

The star plays the commercial airline pilot Chelsey Sullenberger, whose heroic act saved the lives of everyone on board a stricken US Airways flight when he landed on the Hudson River off Manhattan in January 2009.

Warner Bros releases the film, which has grossed $123m in North America and $185m worldwide.