North American briefs: 'Trench 11' shooting in Winnipeg

Shooting is underway on the horror title set in France 1918 as an Allied tunneller played by Rossif Sutherland is sent to sabotage a German secret weapon.

Germany’s Robert Stadlober (pictured) also stars alongside Karine Vanasse, Charlie Carrick, Shaun Benson and Ted Atherton.

Raven Banner will distribute in Canada and handles international sales on behalf of Carousel Pictures and Buffalo Gal Pictures. Leo Scherman directs and Martin Katz, Walter Gasparovic, Tyler Levine and Phyllis Laing produce.